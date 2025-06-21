Which Victoria's Secret perfume to choose — selection for the Summer 2025

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

Victoria's Secret perfumes have long been favorites of millions. These legendary fragrances are seductive and enchanting, and will make you fall in love with them. They are perfect for summer and will complement your delicate look.

Which Victoria's Secret perfume should you choose for summer?

Bombshell, Victoria's Secret

This Victoria's Secret perfume is the most versatile. With its pleasant floral scent, it's perfect for summer. It is light and unobtrusive. It's the perfect scent for everyone. At its core, it features a blend of grapefruit, pineapple, and the scent of freshly cut plants. Then, the fragrance opens with red berries, peonies, jasmine, orchids, and a hint of greenery.

Bombshell Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

Heavenly, Victoria's Secret

It is the perfect romantic fragrance for summer dates. It evokes feelings of passion and love. Fresh bergamot notes complement the luxurious, sophisticated jasmine at the heart of the perfume. Thanks to the harmonious combination of white musk, sandalwood, vanilla, and white peony, this fragrance is ideal for everyday wear.

Heavenly perfume Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

Love, Victoria's Secret

This perfume is the best option for everyday wear. Its versatility is unbeatable. It is so light that everyone will like it. "Love" is a fresh, floral, and fruity fragrance that combines notes of juniper, juicy apricot, and cotton. It's like a blend of fresh air, blooming flowers, and a subtle, pleasant masculine scent.

Love perfume Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

These three fragrances will make your summer look special, romantic, and tender. If you're looking for an unobtrusive yet charming perfume, be sure to check out these three options.

