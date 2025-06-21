Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The best Victoria's Secret perfumes for summer everyone wants

Publication time 16 June 2025 17:16
Which Victoria's Secret perfume to choose — selection for the Summer 2025
Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

Victoria's Secret perfumes have long been favorites of millions. These legendary fragrances are seductive and enchanting, and will make you fall in love with them. They are perfect for summer and will complement your delicate look.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

Which Victoria's Secret perfume should you choose for summer?

Bombshell, Victoria's Secret

This Victoria's Secret perfume is the most versatile. With its pleasant floral scent, it's perfect for summer. It is light and unobtrusive. It's the perfect scent for everyone. At its core, it features a blend of grapefruit, pineapple, and the scent of freshly cut plants. Then, the fragrance opens with red berries, peonies, jasmine, orchids, and a hint of greenery.

What does Bombshell, Victoria's Secret perfume smell like
Bombshell Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

Heavenly, Victoria's Secret

It is the perfect romantic fragrance for summer dates. It evokes feelings of passion and love. Fresh bergamot notes complement the luxurious, sophisticated jasmine at the heart of the perfume. Thanks to the harmonious combination of white musk, sandalwood, vanilla, and white peony, this fragrance is ideal for everyday wear.

What does Heavenly, Victoria's Secret perfume smell like?
Heavenly perfume Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

Love, Victoria's Secret

This perfume is the best option for everyday wear. Its versatility is unbeatable. It is so light that everyone will like it. "Love" is a fresh, floral, and fruity fragrance that combines notes of juniper, juicy apricot, and cotton. It's like a blend of fresh air, blooming flowers, and a subtle, pleasant masculine scent.

What Love, Victoria's Secret perfume smells like
Love perfume Victoria's Secret. Photo from Instagram

These three fragrances will make your summer look special, romantic, and tender. If you're looking for an unobtrusive yet charming perfume, be sure to check out these three options.

Earlier, we wrote about which perfumes you should avoid. People can't stand these scents.

We also discussed which Zara perfumes are worth your attention. They are affordable alternatives to luxury fragrances.

 

Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
