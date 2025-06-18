Monroe's favorite perfume is still trending 100 years later

Perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

The fragrance that is unmistakable and leaves no one indifferent. It was this fragrance that perfumer Ernest Beaux created in 1921 at the request of the legendary Coco Chanel. She wanted something completely new, not just another "floral water," but a true feminine character in a bottle. The result was a masterpiece that still inspires admiration today. We are talking about Chanel No. 5 perfume.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this legendary fragrance.

Advertisement

After all, Chanel No. 5 is not just a perfume, it is truly a legend that begins with ylang-ylang, bergamot, peach, and neroli, followed by floral depth wrapped in aldehyde tenderness. There are no random notes in this fragrance. It sounds like music — pure, strong, and very feminine.

Chanel No.5. Photo: make.up

It was this fragrance that Marilyn Monroe chose for herself. The same woman who confessed to the whole world that she wore only a few drops of Chanel No. 5 at night. And these words forever inscribed the fragrance in history as a symbol of sensuality, beauty, and elegance.

What makes this perfume special

They are not bold. They whisper something only to your heart. Those around you can sense them. Those who have seen you only once remember them. They are not for a single day or a single season — they are a scent that stays with a woman for years, like her signature or her smile.

In short, Chanel No. 5 is for those who are not afraid to be women. Strong, soft, gentle, bright. It is not a fashion, but rather a timeless classic. And if you are looking not just for a fragrance, but for a mood, a story, magic — here it is, in a glass bottle with a simple inscription: No. 5.

We previously wrote about perfumes that are ideal for women over 35.

We also reported on perfumes that have no competitors in their niche.