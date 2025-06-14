The most charming sweet perfumes for Summer 2025

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

Summer is the perfect time to wear light and delicate fragrances. Add a perfume to your collection that smells appetizing and reminds you of sweet fruits or treats.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of such fragrances.

The best sweet perfumes for the Summer 2025

Bibliothèque de Parfum, I Am Tender

This perfume has notes of tropical coconut, almond, and lemon. Ripe strawberries and peaches add a sweet flavor. The heart of the fragrance contains red fruits, honey lilacs, lily of the valley, and chocolate cookies.

Sol de Janeiro, SOL Cheirosa '62

The nutty aromas of pistachio and almond exude elegance. At the heart of the fragrance is a bouquet of jasmine and heliotrope. The main note is enveloped in scents of sandalwood, vanilla, and salted caramel.

Kilian, Forbidden Game

This perfume is an ideal choice for lovers of ripe fruits, such as plum, peach, and apple, with a hint of spicy cinnamon. It also reveals a bouquet of jasmine, geranium, and Bulgarian rose.

Ariana Grande, Cloud

This fragrance features the scents of pear, bergamot, and lavender. At its heart is a vanilla orchid. It is perfectly complemented by tropical coconut, praline, and whipped cream.

Parfums de Marly, Cassili

This sweet perfume has an astonishing scent. Its refined scent reveals a blend of floral notes and juicy black currant berries. At the heart of the composition are spring mimosa and plum accord.

This perfume is perfect for summer. It smells elegant yet light. Its fruity notes and delicate dessert scent will definitely capture your heart.

