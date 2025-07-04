Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 4 July 2025 21:45
Top 3 women's perfumes that are always appropriate
Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

All women want to be beautiful and smell inspiring. Not some conventional kind of inspiration, but a real one — feminine, playful, and a little daring. One that won't get lost among trivial perfumes

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about three fragrances that will make you the center of attention.

Women fragrances that are always appropriate

YSL Libre

If confidence had a scent, it would be Libre. Like a movie about strong women, it features lavender fields, tangerine juice, and black currants against a backdrop of flowers, spices, and vanilla. This fragrance makes you feel like you've not just put on perfume, but switched on a new mode within yourself — fearless and beautiful.

Perfume for women who want to have a special scent
YSL Libre. Photo: Brocard

The bottle speaks for itself with its asymmetrical lid, gold chains, and logo reminiscent of a luxury YSL bag. It's not just perfume — it's a statement. It's ideal for summer evenings and those moments when you decide to change your life over a cup of coffee.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine

The jasmine in this perfume is not shy about being the main character. Accompanied by mandarin and bergamot, they create a scent reminiscent of the morning sun after a stormy night. It's light, fresh, and dreamy. But don't think it's too "sweet" — this perfume is charming and confident.

Perfumes created for the holidays
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine. Photo: Brocard

By the way, Miley Cyrus is the face of the fragrance, which says a lot. She's still the same: bright, a bit of a hooligan, and always genuine.

Jimmy Choo Blossom

This perfume seems to have been created for the holidays. It's perfect for an ordinary Friday when you decide to go out for coffee in your sparkly shoes. Citrus, red berries, rose, sweet peas, and musk — everything in this fragrance plays, pulsates, and lives. It literally smells like flirting.

This perfume is not shy about being the main character
Jimmy Choo Blossom. Photo: Brocard

The bottle is as bright as raspberry sorbet and has a jewel-like lid. In short, it's a fragrance for those who love attention and know their worth.

fashion perfumes trends fragrance style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
