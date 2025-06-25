5 Long-lasting summer perfumes that stay all day

Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

Summer isn’t just about off-the-shoulder dresses and sun-kissed skin — it’s also about the scents that stay with you all day. This season, we want perfumes that linger from morning coffee runs to sunset strolls, not ones that vanish within an hour.

In Journal wrote about the most enduring fragrances.

Contrary to the common belief that only "heavy" notes, such as amber or oud, provide longevity, this is not the case. Light floral, fruity, or even marine fragrances can also be long-lasting if you choose the right one and apply it to moisturized skin.

Five summer fragrances that delight with their longevity

Chanel — Chance Eau Vive

This fragrance is reminiscent of the fresh air of a morning on the Côte d'Azur. It opens with a bright citrus burst of orange and grapefruit that gradually turns into a floral and musky scent. It smells luxurious and unobtrusive, and it lasts a long time.

Giorgio Armani — My Way

It's soft and feminine with notes of tuberose, jasmine, and vanilla. It's the kind of perfume you'll want to wear every day, like your own personal lucky charm. And yes, it lasts until evening — tested!

Giorgio Armani — My Way. Photo: make.up

Jo Malone — Peony & Blush Suede

This fragrance embodies the essence of femininity in its most delicate form. The scents of peony, red apple, rose, and jasmine blend together like a gentle symphony against the backdrop of light leather suede. Most importantly, it lasts very well on the skin.

Burberry — Her

The blend of berries, black currant, raspberry, and violet creates a sweet scent that you will want to wear all the time. The final accords of white musk and amber are responsible for the lingering scent you'll enjoy throughout the day.

Burberry — Her. Photo: make.up

Hermès — Eau Des Merveilles Bleue

If you love the sea, you'll love this fragrance. It smells like the fresh air after rain, the scent of wet wood, and the feel of salt on your skin. It's unusual, a bit mysterious, and very persistent.

Remember, the fragrance should be applied to moisturized skin — immediately after a shower or after applying an unscented cream. This greatly enhances its durability. For an even greater

