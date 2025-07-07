Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 7 July 2025 19:49
Summer 2025-star perfume: fresh, sweet, and unforgettable
A woman spraying perfume on her body. Photo: Freepik

In summer, there's nothing better than smelling irresistibly delicious — it lifts the mood instantly. Think berry desserts or icy fruit sorbets straight from the freezer. That’s the vibe of Kajal Almaz — unforgettable from the very first breath.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trendy perfume.

Perfect perfume for Summer 2025

Created in the UAE, it is oriental art in a bottle. It combines juicy raspberries, fresh black currants, bright lemon, and sweet mandarin — all mixed into a fantastic cocktail that immediately evokes summer. To avoid making it too light and superficial, the fragrance then reveals floral notes of heliotrope and Turkish rose.

The base notes are sandalwood, cane sugar, Madagascar vanilla, amber, and delicate musk. This combination creates the impression that the skin has been kissed by the sun.

A perfume with a luxurious scent and an unforgettable sillage
Kajal Almaz. Photo: make.up

In short, Kajal Almaz is more than just a perfume. It tells the story of femininity: tender, playful, and slightly mysterious. Rania Juane, a woman who knows how to capture true sensuality, created this fragrance.

The design of the bottle is another story altogether. Architect Omar Ayoub incorporated the idea that true beauty is like a diamond, formed under pressure. That's why the bottle looks luxurious, resembling a piece of jewelry with oriental calligraphy on its body.

Kajal Almaz is for those moments when you want to feel special. It doesn't matter what time of year it is. Even in the middle of a winter blizzard, this fragrance can transport you to a hot, sweet summer.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
