If "Red Flag" was a perfume: 3 scents manipulative women choose

Finding your scent among millions of perfume bottles isn’t easy. Sometimes, though, it only takes one whiff to know something’s off. Perfumes aren’t just about fragrance — they reflect personality, and sometimes even reveal subtle "Red Flags" without saying a word.

Novyny.LIVE has collected three women's fragrances that don't just smell stylish — they smell like red flags, and maybe even toxic.

If "Red Flag" was a perfume

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

A classic that pretends to be harmless. At first glance, it’s a pleasant blend of citrus, rose, and patchouli. But beneath that charming surface often hides the persona of a "control queen" — the one who always knows best. The one who’ll tell you how to live, what to eat, and where to go. She's beautiful, smart, and always right. And she’ll never say "sorry" — simply because she doesn’t see the point.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

It’s a sweet trail of vanilla, pear, jasmine, and iris — like a warm embrace. But sometimes, it feels less like a hug and more like a sticky web. This is the scent often chosen by those who smile even when they’re angry — and then go silent for a long, punishing stretch. Their "It’s fine, don’t worry" really means: "You’re already out of favor".

Lancome La Vie Est Belle. Photo: make.up

Maison Francis Kurkdjian — Baccarat Rouge 540

It lures and hypnotizes, leaving a trace like a nighttime message from an ex. With notes of amber, jasmine, saffron, and cedar, it sounds incredibly expensive. Women who choose this perfume usually play by their own rules. They don't fall in love; they allow themselves to be loved. They're always half a step ahead. If you can't keep up, that's your problem.

