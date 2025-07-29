Can you spray perfume on hair? Experts warn about long-term damage

A woman is spraying perfume on her hair. Photo: sheknows

We all want to smell nice. Sometimes we want the scent to last longer, so we spray perfume on our hair as well as our neck and wrists.

Unfortunately, this is the biggest mistake you can make with your favorite fragrance, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Why you should never spray perfume on your hair?

Unlike hairspray, perfume is a real "cocktail" of alcohol and synthetic substances. The alcohol in most fragrances literally removes moisture from the hair. After such "care", curls become dry, brittle, and lifeless. Dyed hair is particularly affected because alcohol washes out the pigment and causes the color to fade in just a few days.

Perfumes can also damage the hair's structure. They lift the protective scales (cuticle), making hair rough, porous, and extremely vulnerable. This effect is amplified if you frequently use a hair dryer or straighten your hair with a flat iron.

A woman is holding a perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

What happens to your hair when you regularly apply perfume?

Curls become dry and lose their natural shine and softness.

Hair begins to break and split, especially at the ends.

The color fades quickly, even with the most expensive dye.

Itching or irritation may appear on the scalp.

In addition to alcohol, perfumes contain fragrances, fixatives, and synthetic substances that "settle" on the hair and form a coating. This is not the shine we all want. On the contrary, hair becomes dull and greasy or dry more quickly.

A woman is upset with her hair condition. Photo: Freepik

If you want your hair to smell good, it's better to use special perfumed hair sprays. They don't contain harsh alcohol, provide light conditioning, and won't damage your curls. Alternatively, you can apply the fragrance to a comb and run it through dry hair several times for a similar effect without any damage.

