The truth about pheromone perfumes — and how to wear them

The truth about pheromone perfumes — and how to wear them

Publication time 27 July 2025 17:28
Does pheromone perfume really work on men? Key facts and tips
Beautiful perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

Manufacturers are increasingly adding substances called aphrodisiacs to their products — ingredients that can cause pleasant sensations or mild arousal. Once whispered about, these substances can now be found in almost every bottle of perfume. Perfumes with pheromones are not just a marketing ploy; they're a real trend that straddles the line between science, psychology, and seduction.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about how they work.

What should perfumes with pheromones contain?

Pay attention to:

  • Androstenone — the scent of "dominance", commonly found in men’s fragrances;
  • Musk —  warm, deep, animalistic aroma;
  • Amber — soft and sweet;
  • Patchouli — an earthy, slightly spicy scent that lingers;
  • Myrrh — mysterious and slightly smoky, like an evening after rain.

However, it should be noted that these perfumes are not love potions. No one will fall head over heels for you immediately after one spray. But there is something to it. Perfumes with pheromones can send an invisible message to those around you that you're an interesting person.

They can also affect self-perception. People report feeling more confident and relaxed, and finding it easier to start conversations. As we know, confidence is the best accessory.

Аромати, що додають впевненості в собі
Woman applying lipstick. Photo: Freepik

How and where should such perfumes be applied?

It is best to apply them to areas where blood pulses, such as the wrists.

  • wrists;
  • neck;
  • behind the ears;
  • the hollow between the collarbone;
  • the crooks of the elbows.

Since pheromones are light and volatile, they need to "play" with the air. Therefore, open areas of the body are the best option. The main thing is that the scent should be light and barely perceptible. For the image to work, everything must come together: scent, clothing, appearance, and mood.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
