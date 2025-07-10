Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 10 July 2025 23:10
3 budget perfumes that smell just like luxury fragrances
Perfume. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes, a perfume that seemed luxurious on the blotter changes beyond recognition after a couple of hours on the skin. Instead of delight, you are completely disappointed. To avoid this, pay attention not only to the initial notes, but also to the sillage, which lingers for a long time.

We found three fragrances in I Want that smell not just pleasant, but also attract like a magnet. People will turn around, sincerely praise you, and even ask you for the name.

Three budget perfumes that will impress with their scent

Nina Ricci Love In Paris

This perfume doesn't shout; it whispers something French — tenderness, elegance, and love. There are no sugary or heavy notes, only a warm, soft, slightly fruity, and feminine scent. Some smell autumn flowers after the rain; others smell peonies and apricots. Either way, it's equally beautiful.

Shiseido Zen

This fragrance is reminiscent of a scene from a movie: a woman walking through the city with a light, slightly citrus scent trailing behind her. It contains notes of pear and flowers, and a freshness that won't overwhelm you. It's suitable for everyday wear yet sounds sophisticated. It is similar to Coco Mademoiselle, but without the harshness. 

Not all good perfumes look expensive
Perfume on a tree. Photo: Freepik

Gian Marco Venturi Woman

It's inexpensive, but definitely not easy. In a sea of sweet, powdery scents, this one stands out. It's reminiscent of spring: lilacs and fresh air. It's like the first warm day after a long winter. The fragrance is light yet has character. It cannot be confused with anything else.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
