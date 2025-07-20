A perfume set to become a cult hit — Trend of 2025 already

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

The peony is the most delicate flower of summer. It seems to smell like happiness, and this flower is commonly used in perfumes. There is something magical about the peony: it is fresh and slightly moist with a hint of sweetness, as if it had just been cut from a flowerbed.

The 2025 trend that may go cult status

Its scent is delicate and watery, like the touch of petals on skin. At the same time, it is deep, with hints of pink rose, greenery, and fruity undertones of raspberry or white peach. Some varieties have a honey trail and a thin musky haze, like a shadow around the waist.

Interestingly, real peony extract is not used in perfumery because the flower is too capricious. However, this is not a problem, but rather a challenge. Perfumers recreate its "portrait" every time with other components, such as limonene, geraniol, musk, and fruit molecules. I must admit that sometimes they succeed even better than nature intended.

Eladaria by Creed — a perfume novelty

At the heart of this fragrance are blooming peonies, accompanied by the delicate scents of lily of the valley and pink rose. It also features a refreshing hint of tangerine.

Eladaria by Creed. Photo: make.up

The fragrance unfolds in elegant layers. It opens with a fresh, cool burst of citrus, followed by a gentle floral heart. Finally, warm notes of cashmere wood, musk, and vanilla linger on the skin — a lasting, sensual base that leaves a memorable impression.

