Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion A scent so fresh it feels like your own skin

A scent so fresh it feels like your own skin

en
Publication time 23 July 2025 19:35
Rosa Verde — light summer fragrance with over 90% natural ingredients
Perfume bottle in hands. Photo: Freepik

The new Rosa Verde is not your typical rose perfume — and certainly not just another summer scent. It redefines freshness with a clean, understated elegance that avoids all clichés.

Harpers Bazaar told about this new gentle, romantic perfume.

Advertisement

The perfect scent for a date

At the heart of it all, you can sense the blend of rose and cucumber. The rose is green and not overly sweet. The cucumber smells real and juicy with a hint of menthol. Together, they create an impression of coolness unlike the classic "water" fragrances.

Mint enhances the freshness without being intrusive. The trail contains light musk, pear, violet, and a touch of iris. These scents do not draw attention to themselves; they merely help the fragrance stand out. This fragrance does not seem overpowering. Rather, it leaves the impression that the skin itself smells fresh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guerlain (@guerlain)

Who can wear Rosa Verde

This is for women who don’t need complex compositions to feel confident. Age doesn’t matter — what matters is the desire for something light, natural, and effortlessly elegant. Rosa Verde reveals its beauty just as well on youthful skin as it does on skin that’s lived through many summers.

Like the entire Aqua Allegoria line, this fragrance is made with more than 90% natural ingredients and alcohol derived from French beets. The reusable bottle can be conveniently refilled.

A perfume that suits everyone
Rosa Verde. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Rosa Verde is not a fragrance to impress. It is a fragrance for yourself. Clean, airy, like a fresh canvas after a shower.

Read also:

Top 5 seductive perfumes for a Femme Fatale look

Luxury-scented perfumes at a budget-friendly price

Timeless perfumes you can wear all year round

fashion perfumes fragrance style scent
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information