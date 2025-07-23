Rosa Verde — light summer fragrance with over 90% natural ingredients

Perfume bottle in hands. Photo: Freepik

The new Rosa Verde is not your typical rose perfume — and certainly not just another summer scent. It redefines freshness with a clean, understated elegance that avoids all clichés.

Harpers Bazaar told about this new gentle, romantic perfume.

The perfect scent for a date

At the heart of it all, you can sense the blend of rose and cucumber. The rose is green and not overly sweet. The cucumber smells real and juicy with a hint of menthol. Together, they create an impression of coolness unlike the classic "water" fragrances.

Mint enhances the freshness without being intrusive. The trail contains light musk, pear, violet, and a touch of iris. These scents do not draw attention to themselves; they merely help the fragrance stand out. This fragrance does not seem overpowering. Rather, it leaves the impression that the skin itself smells fresh.

Who can wear Rosa Verde

This is for women who don’t need complex compositions to feel confident. Age doesn’t matter — what matters is the desire for something light, natural, and effortlessly elegant. Rosa Verde reveals its beauty just as well on youthful skin as it does on skin that’s lived through many summers.

Like the entire Aqua Allegoria line, this fragrance is made with more than 90% natural ingredients and alcohol derived from French beets. The reusable bottle can be conveniently refilled.

Rosa Verde. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Rosa Verde is not a fragrance to impress. It is a fragrance for yourself. Clean, airy, like a fresh canvas after a shower.

