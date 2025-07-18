Fall-ready perfumes every woman should try in 2025

Woman spraying perfume. Photo: Freepik

Although it still smells like summer outside, the air is slowly filling with the depth of autumn. It's time to think about new perfumes — warm and layered, like a favorite scarf, and evocative of an evening sunset.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of fall-perfect fragrances with character, taste, and mood.

These unisex fragrances will be on trend this fall

Tom Ford Lost Cherry

It's not just about cherries. It's about finding the right kind: juicy and ripe with a hint of almond and jasmine. There are no chemicals or cloying sweetness. This fragrance is like passion in a bottle — a little daring, very sensual, and extremely intoxicating. They say it smells like a long, lingering kiss. It's perfect for an evening when you want to be mysterious.

Notes: cherry, bitter almond, liqueur, plum, Turkish rose, sambac jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, patchouli, cedar, and other magical ingredients that create an unforgettable experience.

Kilian Black Phantom Memento Mori

This fragrance is for those who love life with a touch of risk. It contains rum, strong coffee, dark chocolate, and a hint of caramel. It invigorates at first and then envelops you in warmth. Furthermore, it's ideal for moments when you want a little drama, in a good way.

Notes: Rum, coffee, chocolate, caramel, almonds, and sandalwood with hints of heliotrope — all without being overly sweet.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre

A fragrance about inner freedom, not the kind on the posters. It's for when you know what you want and go for it with a smile. Libre is confident, with a citrusy start and light echoes of lavender and jasmine, followed by soft vanilla and cedar. This is a fragrance that speaks for you. It's suitable for daily inspiration and special occasions.

Notes: orange blossom, lavender, tangerine, black currant, jasmine, vanilla, musk, cedarwood.

