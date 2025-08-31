Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Perfumes that smell like fall — warm, spicy & chic

Publication time 31 August 2025 23:00
The best women’s perfumes to wear this Fall 2025
Santal Basmati Affinessence perfume is perfect for fall. Photo: Instagram

As the air turns crisp, and the days grow shorter, it’s the perfect time to swap out light summer fragrances for warmer, cozier scents. Fall perfumes are all about depth and richness, blending spices, woods, and soft florals to capture the season’s essence. Whether you prefer comforting or daring scents, these fragrances will become your signature for the season.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about fall perfumes that feel like a soft sweater.

Advertisement

Top perfumes with cozy fall vibes for women

Majaina Sin by The Different Company

This fragrance evokes vivid sensations and warm memories. Its uniqueness and versatility will definitely make it stand out from the crowd. The blend of maple syrup, citrus, and soft vanilla evokes the essence of autumn. Wood adds warmth, and ginger adds a touch of spice. This composition evokes feelings of harmony and tranquility.

Perfumes that smell like Fall Majaina Sin The Different Company
Majaina Sin perfume by The Different Company. Photo: Instagram

Santal Basmati Affinessence

This perfume was created for bold, confident women. Its floral, woody, musky scent combines notes of sandalwood, basmati rice, cashmeran, iris, and patchouli. It will accentuate your refined, sensual, and mysterious personality.

Sunny Side Up Juliette Has A Gun

This woody, musky, floral fragrance is perfect for fall. It envelops you in warmth and opens with languid notes of jasmine, amyris, and vanilla. The heart of the fragrance is iris root, blended with the sweetness of coconut milk and sandalwood. This perfume is ideal for those with sophisticated tastes who want to be remembered.

Perfumes that smell like Fall Sunny Side Up Juliette Has A Gun
Sunny Side Up Juliette Has A Gun perfume. Photo: Instagram

Comme des Garçons Black Pepper

This warm and mysterious perfume is perfect for fall. It combines the natural tones of leather and wood with accents of spices and black pepper. It's not a light perfume that adds a touch of sophistication; it's a rich, daring, and passionate scent.

It is intoxicating and mysterious, making it perfect for fall. Additionally, it has a pleasant sillage that lasts a long time.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
