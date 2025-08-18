Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The perfume everyone is falling in love with this Fall

en
Publication time 18 August 2025 21:15
The perfume of the season — Baccarat Rouge 540 tops Fall 2025 trends
Woman sprays perfume on her body. Photo: Freepik

Women are always looking for the "right" fragrance to reflect their mood and accentuate their personality. After years of using the same perfume, it can start to feel familiar, prompting the desire to find something new and special. Consider Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540, a fragrance to discover in fall 2025. It stays on the skin, leaving behind a feeling of luxury and sophistication.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this luxurious perfume.

Created by Francis Kurkdjian for Baccarat's anniversary, it has since become legendary in the world of perfumery.

Perfume that wins hearts instantly

Baccarat Rouge 540 opens with light notes of jasmine and spicy saffron. These scents create a transparent radiance that is gentle yet has character. Then, the fragrance gains depth, with warm, woody amber creating a sensual heart that embraces and soothes. The final chord is noble white cedar and spruce resin. Together, they form an endless trail that is impossible to tear yourself away from.

The Perfume Everyone Is Falling in Love With This Fall
Baccarat Rouge 540. Photo: Make.up

Who is this perfume for?

This fragrance is not for "disguise". It makes a bold statement, leaving you with a magnetic presence. Baccarat Rouge 540 is ideal for those who aren't afraid to stand out and want to make a memorable impression with every outing.

Why is it perfect for fall?

Baccarat Rouge 540 reveals itself fully in fall, combining spice, depth, and light sweetness that resonate perfectly with the season's atmosphere.

Read more:

fashion perfumes perfume fragrance style scent
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
