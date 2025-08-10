Best long-lasting perfumes with powerful sillage: Seta, Porpora & More

A beautiful perfume bottle. Photo: freepik

Some perfumes are so strong that they last all day and attract everyone's attention. These fragrances inspire, boost self-confidence, and give courage.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about perfumes that are made to be remembered.

Top perfumes with irresistible sillage

Seta Moresque

This delicate and sweet fragrance has a long-lasting scent with a lingering trail. It features notes of soft lemon, vanilla, ambergris, and sweet myrrh. The blend of sandalwood and fragrant saffron is perfectly complemented by airy, powdery notes.

Porpora Tiziana Terenzi

This fragrance is rightfully considered strong and long-lasting. It smells expensive and luxurious, and it is ideal for confident women. It combines languid rose, resinous, smoky incense, and balsamic patchouli with a floral-fruity sweetness.

Porpora Tiziana Terenzi perfume. Photo from Instagram

Guidance Amouage

This perfume is considered a leader in terms of both durability and scent. It has a thick, rich, resinous aroma with hints of ripe pear. Then, the scent becomes delicate with notes of vanilla, apricot, and flowers.

Tuberoza Nishane

This scent is simply intoxicating. It is sweet and tart with hints of bitterness and grassiness, leaving a long, lingering trail. This spicy, soft, delicately creamy perfume is enveloped in a veil of wood and amber, making it mysterious and complex.

Tuberoza Nishane perfume. Photo from Instagram

Addictive Vibration Initio

This fragrance leaves a luxurious and vibrant trail. Apple blossom, vanilla orchid, and tart orange are intertwined and drenched in viscous honey. It is an extremely feminine fragrance that is sure to attract attention.

