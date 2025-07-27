This overpowering perfume is best avoided — it can ruin even the best outfit

Spraying perfume. Photo: Freepik

Unexpectedly, Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume is not a fragrance that everyone likes. This strong scent is considered a classic, but it can actually suffocate you.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Advertisement

What does Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel smell like?

It is an oriental floral perfume for women. It opens with notes of bergamot, orange, and grapefruit. The middle notes are rose, lychee, and jasmine. The fragrance is finished off with notes of patchouli, vanilla, musk, and vetiver.

Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel. Photo from Instagram

This perfume has become a cult favorite, but not everyone likes it because of its strong scent. Its thick, sweet scent is reminiscent of your grandmother's perfume. It can be especially difficult to tolerate indoors, such as in an office.

Coco Mademoiselle Parfum by Chanel is a classic that has gone out of fashion. Nowadays, people prefer lighter, more pleasant fragrances. After all, such powdered perfumes are not just annoying; they can even cause headaches and malaise.

Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel. Photo from Instagram

Nevertheless, if you love Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume, don't get upset just yet. Wear it when you're going for a walk or out on the town. This way, even a strong scent will quickly dissipate and won't bother anyone.

Read also:

Top women's perfumes for Fall 2025

Luxury-scented perfumes at a budget-friendly price

Top 5 seductive perfumes for a Femme Fatale look