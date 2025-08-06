5 iconic perfumes every woman should own

Chanel No. 5 perfume. Photo: Pexels

Some perfumes have become timeless classics. They inspire, seduce, and enchant. These iconic fragrances transcend trends.

Novyny.LIVE shares five timeless perfumes that will never go out of style.

Advertisement

Classic fragrances that define eternal elegance

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

This fragrance dates back to the 2000s, yet it remains popular today. Its light, almost weightless quality appeals to many. Initial notes of apple intertwine with sour lemon in this composition, followed by the delicate aromas of rose, jasmine, and bamboo.

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her

This perfume evokes a sense of boundless freedom. Jasmine intertwines with delicate pink pepper in the initial notes. At its heart, the fragrance features chestnut and warm vanilla, complemented by bright, creamy tones. This fragrance is truly one of a kind.

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her perfume. Photo from Instagramm

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille

This fragrance smells exquisite and expensive. The combination of classic tobacco, tonka beans, vanilla, and cocoa makes this perfume unforgettable. The addition of dry fruit accords and sweet woody notes adds a touch of luxury and an intoxicating air of confidence.

Yves Saint Laurent Opium

This is another iconic perfume, first introduced in 1977. Since then, it has gained immense popularity and remains a favorite among beauty enthusiasts. The updated version features top notes of bergamot, mandarin, jasmine, and myrrh.

Yves Saint Laurent Opium perfume. Photo from Instagram

Chanel №5

This iconic perfume needs no introduction. Chanel No. 5 is a legendary fragrance known by all. It combines delicate floral notes of rose and jasmine. The addition of citrus and vanilla creates an incredible scent trail.

Read more:

Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty’s first fragrance

How to shop for perfume online like a pro

Smell rich: the best perfumes chosen by strong women