Beauty guide: 5 steps to find your signature scent

Beauty guide: 5 steps to find your signature scent

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 June 2025 17:02
Your perfect signature scent: 5 simple rules for perfume shopping
Perfume bottles. Photo: Freepik

Stylists often say that you can save money on another T-shirt, but not on accessories. The same applies when choosing a perfume: a boring, faded scent can ruin an otherwise thoughtful outfit. Conversely, a great fragrance can make you feel like a star, even when wearing casual clothes.

Novyny.LIVE to share 5 simple steps to help you pick the perfect perfume, courtesy of The Fashionography.

How to choose your signature perfume

1. Define your mood

Since fragrances evoke feelings, first decide what mood you’re going for. Do you want to exude everyday cool (Glossier You) or luxurious confidence (Le Labo Santal 33)? If you’re leaning into a flirtatious energy, try something playful, such as Parfums de Marly's Delina.

Remember, your fragrance is an extension of your personal style, so make sure it feels genuine.

5 simple rules for perfume shopping
Perfume bottle in hands. Photo: Pinterest

2. Know your notes

A balanced combination of these layers creates a distinctive, memorable scent:

  • Top notes make up a fragrance's first impression: examples include a bright citrus scent in Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees and a fresh pear scent in Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia.
  • Middle notes, also known as heart notes, bloom once the top layer dissipates: florals, spices, or fruits.
  • Finally, base notes anchor the fragrance, lasting the longest and creating depth: vanilla, musk, sandalwood, and amber. 
5 simple rules for perfume shopping
Perfumes. Photo: Pinterest

3. Trust your nose

Trends come and go faster than viral TikTok challenges. That one wildly popular perfume everyone speaks about —  great if you genuinely love it, but don't feel obligated to use it if it doesn't align with your style or chemistry.

Remember, your fragrance should complement you, not define you, no matter how many likes it gets.

How to choose your signature perfume
Model Cara Delevingne is trying on perfume. Photo: Pinterest

4. Take a skin test

Test perfumes on your pulse points: neck, wrists, and elbows. Avoid relying on flimsy paper strips. Perfume interacts differently with everyone due to individual skin chemistry. A fragrance like Dior Sauvage or Chanel Coco Mademoiselle may smell differently on you than on your best friend.

Spray some on, walk around, and grab a coffee. Let it breathe before you decide to buy it.

How to choose your signature perfume
Spraying perfume. Photo: Pinterest

5.  Give it a trial period

Finding your signature scent requires a long-term commitment, so take your time. Live with a fragrance for a few days to get to know it and see if you miss wearing it. Wearing a scent over time reveals how well it integrates into your daily life and personality.

Also, we shared 3 perfumes that are ideal for women over 35.

We also reported on perfumes that have no competitors in their niche.

fashion trends perfume how to choose a perfume in summer style
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
