Fashion looks from The Devil Wears Prada 2 for Fall 2025

Fashion looks from The Devil Wears Prada 2 for Fall 2025

Publication time 10 September 2025 10:21
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Fall 2025 fashion trends inspired by the movie
Anne Hathaway. Photo: still from video

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is ongoing, and new photos from the set appear online every week. The shots quickly go viral, sparking discussions among fashion enthusiasts, stylists, film critics, and all fans of the iconic story about Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs. Alongside the excitement, criticism has also emerged: some consider the outfits too simple, while others find them too predictable. However, we see it differently — the costume designers have focused on current fashion trends, and that is where their strength lies.

This was reported by Cosmopolitan.

Outfits you can boldly try on in autumn 2025

Anne Hathaway’s all-white look

Andy Sachs’ outfit is a simple, easy-to-recreate formula: a white top, straight-cut white pants, kitten-heel shoes, and a few chunky necklaces. Minimal details make the look even more striking. This total white look always looks fresh and stylish.

An outfit in white will always look stylish.
White total look by Anne Hathaway. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Quiet luxury by Miranda Priestley

A classic look with a twist. A trench in the trendy mocha mousse shade, dark blue pants, a white shirt, and a pair of bright red slingbacks bring the outfit to life. Oversized glasses matching the trench add confidence and capture that quintessential quiet luxury vibe.

Miranda Priestley's heroine showed off a trendy look
Miranda Priestly. Photo: Cosmopolitan

 Maxi dress and vest

Deep blue paired with raspberry — colors that already look luxurious on their own. In the film, we see a maxi skirt combined with a vest, creating the perfect balance between formality and vibrancy.

This look works well for both the office and after-work meetings. For a lighter feel, simply roll up the sleeves or unbutton a few buttons.

An outfit that is suitable for the office and a light stroll
Anne Hathaway’s Romantic Look. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Autumn vibe with a suede jacket

Suede jacket, neck scarf, jeans, and snakeskin-print boots. The footwear makes this look exceptionally modern.

What detail will make any look modern
Suede outfit. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Animal prints will be a key focus in fashion wardrobes this fall, making boots with such patterns a smart style investment.

fashion celebrities trends style The Devil Wears Prada
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
