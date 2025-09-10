The Devil Wears Prada 2: Fall 2025 fashion trends inspired by the movie

Anne Hathaway. Photo: still from video

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is ongoing, and new photos from the set appear online every week. The shots quickly go viral, sparking discussions among fashion enthusiasts, stylists, film critics, and all fans of the iconic story about Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs. Alongside the excitement, criticism has also emerged: some consider the outfits too simple, while others find them too predictable. However, we see it differently — the costume designers have focused on current fashion trends, and that is where their strength lies.

Outfits you can boldly try on in autumn 2025

Anne Hathaway’s all-white look

Andy Sachs’ outfit is a simple, easy-to-recreate formula: a white top, straight-cut white pants, kitten-heel shoes, and a few chunky necklaces. Minimal details make the look even more striking. This total white look always looks fresh and stylish.

White total look by Anne Hathaway. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Quiet luxury by Miranda Priestley

A classic look with a twist. A trench in the trendy mocha mousse shade, dark blue pants, a white shirt, and a pair of bright red slingbacks bring the outfit to life. Oversized glasses matching the trench add confidence and capture that quintessential quiet luxury vibe.

Miranda Priestly. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Maxi dress and vest

Deep blue paired with raspberry — colors that already look luxurious on their own. In the film, we see a maxi skirt combined with a vest, creating the perfect balance between formality and vibrancy.

This look works well for both the office and after-work meetings. For a lighter feel, simply roll up the sleeves or unbutton a few buttons.

Anne Hathaway’s Romantic Look. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Autumn vibe with a suede jacket

Suede jacket, neck scarf, jeans, and snakeskin-print boots. The footwear makes this look exceptionally modern.

Suede outfit. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Animal prints will be a key focus in fashion wardrobes this fall, making boots with such patterns a smart style investment.

