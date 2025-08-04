Miranda and Andy return: what we know about Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestley. Photo: still from the video

The second installment of the cult film Devil Wears Prada is officially in production, and each week the internet lights up with new behind-the-scenes photos. The images quickly become a hot topic of discussion, as everyone is eager to see what the leading ladies look like nearly 20 years after the premiere of the first movie.

One thing is already certain: this time, the costumes are sure to land on the front pages of fashion magazines, Vogue writes.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 — story behind the looks

While in 2006, we could only guess what went on behind the scenes at Runway magazine, today, we have a completely different experience. We're in the era of social media, where every shooting day is instantly posted on Instagram and TikTok. The paparazzi won't let the crew rest, and we've already seen the first photos of Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs.

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Vogue

Andy's new style has impressed her fans. Instead of glamorous dresses and designer shoes, she wears a tailored suit with a vest, wide pants and a shirt. She no longer looks like a naïve novice journalist, but rather a confident professional. She resembles the head of a PR agency or the editor of a modern digital publication, where comfort and minimalism are valued over pathos.

Did Andy stay in the fashion world? It's still a mystery. After all, in the first installment, she left Runway to work for a newspaper and pursue serious journalism. But the world has changed, as has fashion.

A stylish look from Hathaway. Photo: Vogue

Rumor has it that Emily Charlton is now in charge at Dior. If true, we are in for some real fashion fireworks. Whether we'll see classic Maria Grazia Chiuri designs or extravagant John Galliano-inspired looks remains to be seen.

Miranda Pearsley. Photo: Vogue

They say that Miranda will face a reality familiar to many glossy magazine editors: print no longer reigns supreme; algorithms, social media, and analytics have taken over. The struggle for influence may be one of the most interesting storylines in the movie.

Although there is no trailer yet, fans are examining every detail in the photo, trying to guess how the story will develop. It's clear that The Devil Wears Prada 2 won't just repeat iconic images; it will show how fashion has changed in two decades. It will tell the story of a new style language — without excessive glitter, but with the same power that made the first movie legendary.

