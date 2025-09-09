Why Tom Ford Café Rose is the perfume everyone wants this fall

Perfumes. Photo: freepik

Fall is the perfect time to find a new fragrance that will leave a subtle yet memorable trail. Though it may seem difficult to choose from hundreds of bottles, we are confident that you can find your perfect perfume. In all likelihood, we will help you make this choice. Today, we'll remind you of a fragrance that has been in the news for two years and impresses with its deep, harmonious composition.

News.LIVE will tell you about Tom Ford’s Café Rose that combines luxury and warmth, making it the standout scent of the season.

The perfect perfume for Fall 2025

Tom Ford Café Rose is a perfume created for special moments. It transports you to a cozy café where a cup of spiced coffee slowly cools and a bouquet of roses blooms nearby. The top notes blend the richness of coffee with the delicacy of Turkish rose. The heart reveals the velvety essence of Bulgarian rose, blended with the tropical sweetness of ylang-ylang and the warmth of cardamom, coriander, and patchouli. Soft sandalwood and smoky incense complete the composition, leaving a romantic and refined aftertaste.

Tom Ford Cafe Rose 2023. Photo from social media

The deep coffee-colored corrugated glass bottle looks as noble as the fragrance itself, adding to its sense of true luxury.

Notes:

top notes: coffee, Turkish rose;

heart: Bulgarian rose, ylang-ylang, cardamom, coriander, patchouli;

base: incense, sandalwood.

This fragrance is perfect for an evening date or any special occasion when you want to feel confident and desirable. The bottle itself is also noteworthy — its corrugated glass in a rich coffee shade looks elegant and adds to the luxurious feel.

