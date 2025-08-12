The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway's trendy shoes

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs. Photo: Instagram.com/annehathaway

The filming of the second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" continues in New York. And although the plot is kept secret, footage from the set is flying around social networks quite quickly. The most discussed images of the heroines, and especially what Anne Hathaway is wearing on her feet.

The news about the sequel appeared in the summer of 2024, but it was this August that the cameras officially began shooting the continuation of the cult story. Meryl Streep is back in the role of the legendary Miranda Priestly, and Hathaway, respectively, in the look of Andy Sachs. And it is already clear that her heroine's shoes will become the main inspiration for the fall-winter collections of 2025.

Anne Hathaway's fashionable shoes that she tried on for the cult movie

Boho platform sandals

Andy's first look is a long, bright Gabriela Hearst dress and Chloé wooden platform sandals. The strappy, 70s-inspired model looks like it was made for walking around the city on a sunny day. These shoes go great with linen suits, long skirts, denim, and even office looks in the warmer months. Comfortable, stylish, and without a drop of pathos.

Black ankle boots

The ideal combination is a power dressing suit, consisting of a striped vest with a white back and straight-leg Jean Paul Gaultier trousers. The actress accessorized them with classic black Saint Laurent ankle boots.

In another scene, we can already see her in a gray suit with a black draped shirt and cowboy-inspired ankle boots, similar to Golden Goose. An ideal example of how to add character to even the most restrained business look.

White pointy-toed shoes

In the all-white look by Phoebe Philo and Nili Lotan, the main role is played by Prada satin pointed-toe shoes. They add sophistication to the image, even if the rest of the outfit is as simple as possible. Such shoes are a must-have for minimalists, as they ideally match wide trousers, suits, and straight-cut coats.

Snake print boots

One of the most unexpected looks is a pair of jeans with lapels, a blue sweater, a beige Ralph Lauren blazer, a scarf, a Valentino fringed bag, and high boots with a snake pattern.

In 2025, when leopard is no longer a surprise, snake print is becoming a fashionable alternative. It harmoniously fits into the office dress code, especially with denim and discreet outerwear.

