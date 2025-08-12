Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Anne Hathaway's chic shoes stun in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

Anne Hathaway's chic shoes stun in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

en
Publication time 12 August 2025 00:40
The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway's trendy shoes
Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs. Photo: Instagram.com/annehathaway

The filming of the second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" continues in New York. And although the plot is kept secret, footage from the set is flying around social networks quite quickly. The most discussed images of the heroines, and especially what Anne Hathaway is wearing on her feet.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

The news about the sequel appeared in the summer of 2024, but it was this August that the cameras officially began shooting the continuation of the cult story. Meryl Streep is back in the role of the legendary Miranda Priestly, and Hathaway, respectively, in the look of Andy Sachs. And it is already clear that her heroine's shoes will become the main inspiration for the fall-winter collections of 2025.

Anne Hathaway's fashionable shoes that she tried on for the cult movie

Boho platform sandals

Andy's first look is a long, bright Gabriela Hearst dress and Chloé wooden platform sandals. The strappy, 70s-inspired model looks like it was made for walking around the city on a sunny day. These shoes go great with linen suits, long skirts, denim, and even office looks in the warmer months. Comfortable, stylish, and without a drop of pathos.

Trendy sandal model from the 70s
Anne Hathaway in stylish sandals. Photo: Vogue

Black ankle boots

The ideal combination is a power dressing suit, consisting of a striped vest with a white back and straight-leg Jean Paul Gaultier trousers. The actress accessorized them with classic black Saint Laurent ankle boots.

Ankle boots will add brutality to any look
Black ankle boots. Photo: Vogue

In another scene, we can already see her in a gray suit with a black draped shirt and cowboy-inspired ankle boots, similar to Golden Goose. An ideal example of how to add character to even the most restrained business look.

Hathaway showed several models of stylish shoes
A stylish look from Hathaway. Photo: Vogue

White pointy-toed shoes

In the all-white look by Phoebe Philo and Nili Lotan, the main role is played by Prada satin pointed-toe shoes. They add sophistication to the image, even if the rest of the outfit is as simple as possible. Such shoes are a must-have for minimalists, as they ideally match wide trousers, suits, and straight-cut coats.

White shoes will make any look elegant
The look is in white. Photo: Vogue

Snake print boots

One of the most unexpected looks is a pair of jeans with lapels, a blue sweater, a beige Ralph Lauren blazer, a scarf, a Valentino fringed bag, and high boots with a snake pattern. 

Snake print boots never go out of style
Snake print boots. Photo: Vogue

In 2025, when leopard is no longer a surprise, snake print is becoming a fashionable alternative. It harmoniously fits into the office dress code, especially with denim and discreet outerwear.

Read also:

Bohо boots are back in style for fall 2025

Biker boots are back — and staying through winter 2025

fashion celebrities trends shoes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information