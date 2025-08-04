Boho boots return for fall 2025: soft leather and pirate chic

Boots. Photo: next.ua

After the wave of popularity of skinny jeans, the fashion scene has switched to another cult symbol of the 2000s — bohemian boots with a lowered top. This fall and winter 2025/2026, they are back in the spotlight. Soft, slightly wrinkled, with characteristic folds around the ankle — these are the ones that Kate Moss and Sienna Miller once adored.

Vogue writes about it.

Ideal boots for fall that will suit everyone

In the 2000s, they were the embodiment of a free, bohemian style and at the same time resembled pirate shoes in the spirit of Jack Sparrow. In the new season, designers decided to return this model to the catwalks. Ralph Lauren and Zimmermann presented high leather boots with elegant buckles and a slight "dent" on the toe.

Zimmermann fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

They gently hug the leg, creating a relaxed, slightly careless silhouette. Balmain went further — their models are more voluminous, with deep pleats, and some even have hidden pockets in the cuffs — a real fashionable "treasure chest" and a hint of pirate romance.

Balmain fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Louis Vuitton also remembered the 2000s: the collection featured boots with leather inserts, sheepskin lining, and metal studs. They gently fall in waves on the ankle and almost repeat the cult pair of Sienna Miller from 2003. And other models of the brand with a narrow bootie and a bend at the top seem to have come out of the pages of the novel about "The Three Musketeers".

Kate Moss, 2003. Photo: Vogue

A separate fashion comeback is the legendary Pirate Boots by Vivienne Westwood. They first appeared in 1981, but gained real fame in the 2000s. In June of this year, the band Haim even recreated the famous photo of Kate Moss in these boots, where she carelessly leans on a car. And now it is clear that this shoe legend has returned to conquer fashionistas again.

