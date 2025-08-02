The 3 hottest weird-sole sneakers to shop right now

A woman in white sneakers. Photo: freepik

While some fashionistas opt for elegant ballet flats in the balletcore style, others remain loyal to the reliable comfort of sneakers. Recently, models with unusual, even slightly "futuristic" soles have emerged. They don't just complement an outfit; they define it. If you're looking for sneakers that combine character, comfort, and a trendy look, check out these three pairs.

These unusual sneakers are back in fashion

Nike Shox

These sneakers have already gone viral. The Total 90 Shox Magia model, in particular, is a modern reinterpretation of a soccer classic. Peggy Gou and dozens of influencers have been spotted wearing them. Their wide soles with visible "springs" create a striking, dynamic effect — adding a bold, sporty accent to any outfit.

Nike Shox. Photo: Vogue

These are perfect for those who love the soccer core trend, which is inspired by soccer aesthetics. Pair them with denim skirts, wide-leg pants, or oversized T-shirts.

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic

This model catches the eye at first glance. The angular sole, rich colors, and technical silhouette create the impression that these shoes are from the future. But behind the striking design is functionality: GEL technology provides excellent cushioning.

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic. Photo: Vogue

They will fit perfectly into your urban wardrobe, whether you pair them with Bermuda shorts, crop tops, or trendy vests.

Nike Zoom Vomero Roam

This model may be less popular than others, but it's certainly no less stylish. The voluminous, two-tone sole adds an interesting accent to your look. They go well not only with sportswear, but also with dresses, skirts, and items with animal prints.

Nike Zoom Vomero Roam. Photo: Vogue

The perfect choice for those looking for versatile sneakers for everyday wear and special occasions.

