Main Fashion 2000s sneakers are trending again — meet the new favorite

2000s sneakers are trending again — meet the new favorite

en
Publication time 21 July 2025 15:04
From Samba to Superstar: Adidas sneakers shift the style spotlight
Adidas Samba. Photo: still from the video

Not so long ago, the laconic Adidas Samba set trends, and was worn by everyone from models to IT professionals. Today, a familiar character from the past is taking the stage: the legendary Adidas Superstar sneakers, which are back in the game.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Why are these sneakers more than just a memory?

The Superstar is versatile because it goes with almost everything.

  •  jeans and a trench coat — as in Pinterest looks;
  • a suit — for a bold office look;
  • a dress.
Adidas sneakers are always in trend
Adidas Superstar. Photo from Instagram

The Superstar wins on popularity alone: it's soft, comfortable, and holds its shape perfectly — you can wear it all day without needing to take it off. The Samba is everywhere — on TikTok, in the streets, and in ads. But now, the moment has come. I want something familiar, but with a fresh twist. The Superstar delivers exactly that: a little nostalgia, a touch of novelty, and a whole lot of style.

Sneakers you don't want to take off
Adidas Superstar. Photo from Instagram

Why do we need these sneakers

Chances are, you already have a pair in your closet. We think they're economical, fashionable, and practical. The fall collections have already featured them, so the trend will stick around for a while. If you have a pair of Superstars, it's time to give them a new life. If not, add them to your wish list now. Make your looks not just fashionable, but original too.

Read also:

Top shoe trend 2025: Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid's favorite pick

2025's hottest sneakers that will replace all your old ones

The must-have summer shoes everyone's obsessed with

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
