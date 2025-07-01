2025's must-have sneakers everyone's talking about

Girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

There are trends that appear for one season, and there are those that become part of a style for a long time. In 2025, black sneakers became such a hit. No logos on the midsole, acid inserts or giant platforms — just understated classics. And it was Tokyo that showed how it works.

Which sneakers became a hit in Japan?

Black sneakers are everywhere in the capital of Japan. They are worn with suits and dresses, skirts and wide jeans. They are combined with everything in the wardrobe. And it's no surprise — these sneakers have a laconic yet interesting look. They definitely make the look more stylish.

Black sneakers are no longer perceived as exclusively sports shoes. Thanks to their neat design, they have become almost universal: you can wear them for a walk, to the office, or on a date. Models with a narrow toe, soft sole, and minimalist decoration are especially popular — they are at their peak right now.

Fashionable sneakers. Photo: Vogue

Which models are currently trending?

Among the favorites are the well-known Mexico 66 from Onitsuka Tiger. Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing these sneakers on more than one occasion, and in Japan, they are worn regardless of age or gender. Another hit is Sclaw from the same brand, which is less well-known but very stylish.

Among global brands, it is worth paying attention to adidas Taekwondo — ideally simple and comfortable, as well as the cult Samba and futuristic Nike Shox, which have returned with renewed vigor, now also in black.

Stylish sneakers in the look. Photo: Vogue

Why black sneakers are a must-have

Dust, dirt, and scratches are not visible, so they always look neat. In addition, black adds a sense of composure to the look and visually lengthens the legs. These sneakers can be combined with literally any look, from a dress to a trench coat.

How to wear them

Simply put, with anything. But black sneakers look especially impressive when paired with:

minimalist dresses;

wide jeans or suit pants;

"quiet luxury" — that is, items without logos but made of high-quality fabric;

shorts and shirts in the summer season.

This year, fashion seems to have toned things down a bit: more attention to details, materials and silhouettes. And black sneakers fit this aesthetic ideally. If you're still hesitating, don't. It's exactly the kind of item that will kickstart your wardrobe of the future.

