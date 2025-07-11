Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 13 July 2025 11:14
Sneakers to choose for fall 2025: the most trendy models
Sneakers. Photo: Pexels

Sneakers are the go-to footwear for fall — they pair well with almost any outfit and remain a favorite among fashion lovers thanks to their comfort. This season, several standout models deserve your attention.

Novyny.LIVE has the list.

Fall 2025 the most fashionable sneakers

Bright colors

Brightly colored sneakers will be at the peak of popularity in the fall of 2025. They will attract attention and serve as the highlight of an outfit. Choose colors you like, as long as they are bright and original. However, don't be upset if you prefer more subdued colors. Neutral colors like beige, black, and white will always be in fashion.

The most fashionable sneakers of fall 2025
Bright sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Animal prints

Printed sneakers won't go out of style this fall. Styles featuring tiger spots, zebra patterns, or snake motifs will be popular. These shoes will brighten and add originality to any look.

The most fashionable sneakers of fall 2025
Printed sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Massive sneakers

This is another win-win option for fall. This model is perfect for those who like to express themselves. Bold, stylish, and full of character, these chunky shoes will add a special touch to your fall outfits.

The most fashionable sneakers of fall 2025
Massive sneakers. Photo from Instagram

These sneakers come in a variety of designs and styles that will definitely win over fashionistas this fall. If you've started looking for shoes for the colder season, be sure to check them out.

fashion trends shoes style sneakers
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
