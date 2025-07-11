Sneakers to choose for fall 2025: the most trendy models

Sneakers. Photo: Pexels

Sneakers are the go-to footwear for fall — they pair well with almost any outfit and remain a favorite among fashion lovers thanks to their comfort. This season, several standout models deserve your attention.

Novyny.LIVE has the list.

Advertisement

Fall 2025 the most fashionable sneakers

Bright colors

Brightly colored sneakers will be at the peak of popularity in the fall of 2025. They will attract attention and serve as the highlight of an outfit. Choose colors you like, as long as they are bright and original. However, don't be upset if you prefer more subdued colors. Neutral colors like beige, black, and white will always be in fashion.

Bright sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Animal prints

Printed sneakers won't go out of style this fall. Styles featuring tiger spots, zebra patterns, or snake motifs will be popular. These shoes will brighten and add originality to any look.

Printed sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Massive sneakers

This is another win-win option for fall. This model is perfect for those who like to express themselves. Bold, stylish, and full of character, these chunky shoes will add a special touch to your fall outfits.

Massive sneakers. Photo from Instagram

These sneakers come in a variety of designs and styles that will definitely win over fashionistas this fall. If you've started looking for shoes for the colder season, be sure to check them out.

Also read:

Summer + boots = 2025's most unexpected style hit

Shoes that go with anything — Perfect for Summer and Fall alike

Why Velcro sandals are summer's most surprising trend