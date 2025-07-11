2022's top jeans trend is back in style this summer

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

It seems that we are on the verge of a denim revolution. Forget about the usual skinny jeans or holes in the knees, because summer 2025 dictates completely different rules. The new favorite trend is jeans with a wrap, i.e., with a slanted fastening that immediately attracts attention and visually emphasises the waist. They are no longer newcomers to the fashion scene (the first models appeared back in 2022), but right now they are rapidly gaining popularity.

Vogue talked about how those who are already "in the know" wear them.

What to wear with this season's trendy jeans

Baggy with sunset and mesh ballet flats

These jeans are like a breath of fresh air for those tired of tight denim. A loose fit, clever fastening, and a touch of casualness — that's the formula that works. Pair them with mesh ballet flats and a simple top for a relaxed yet sophisticated look. No unnecessary embellishments — these jeans are the star of the show.

Baggy with a slanted fastening. Photo: Vogue

Mom jeans with a sunset and bright shoes



If you want a bit of retro, check out grey high-waisted mom jeans with a slanted button, which are trendy to pair with a denim shirt and red pumps. Choose a top that matches your shoes — this will immediately "pull together" your look and make it more vibrant. This look is reminiscent of the 90s, but with a modern twist.

Grey high-waisted mom jeans. Photo: Vogue

Slim with sunset and elegant ballet flats



These jeans are the optimal balance: not too tight, not too loose. They fit ideally and are very stylish. Add two-tone ballet flats, which are currently at the peak of popularity, a draped top, and a light tweed jacket for a sophisticated, slightly Parisian look.

Slim with sunset. Photo: Vogue

The ideal look for a day in the city or a leisurely dinner on the terrace.

