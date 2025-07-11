Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Avant-garde jeans make a bold comeback this season

Avant-garde jeans make a bold comeback this season

en
Publication time 11 July 2025 13:26
2022's top jeans trend is back in style this summer
Jeans. Photo: Freepik

It seems that we are on the verge of a denim revolution. Forget about the usual skinny jeans or holes in the knees, because summer 2025 dictates completely different rules. The new favorite trend is jeans with a wrap, i.e., with a slanted fastening that immediately attracts attention and visually emphasises the waist. They are no longer newcomers to the fashion scene (the first models appeared back in 2022), but right now they are rapidly gaining popularity.

Vogue talked about how those who are already "in the know" wear them.

What to wear with this season's trendy jeans

Baggy with sunset and mesh ballet flats
These jeans are like a breath of fresh air for those tired of tight denim. A loose fit, clever fastening, and a touch of casualness — that's the formula that works. Pair them with mesh ballet flats and a simple top for a relaxed yet sophisticated look. No unnecessary embellishments — these jeans are the star of the show.

Jeans that are tired of tight styles
Baggy with a slanted fastening. Photo: Vogue

Mom jeans with a sunset and bright shoes

If you want a bit of retro, check out grey high-waisted mom jeans with a slanted button, which are trendy to pair with a denim shirt and red pumps. Choose a top that matches your shoes — this will immediately "pull together" your look and make it more vibrant. This look is reminiscent of the 90s, but with a modern twist.

The fastener plays an important role in these jeans
Grey high-waisted mom jeans. Photo: Vogue

Slim with sunset and elegant ballet flats

These jeans are the optimal balance: not too tight, not too loose. They fit ideally and are very stylish. Add two-tone ballet flats, which are currently at the peak of popularity, a draped top, and a light tweed jacket for a sophisticated, slightly Parisian look.

Jeans that always look stylish
Slim with sunset. Photo: Vogue

The ideal look for a day in the city or a leisurely dinner on the terrace.

fashion trends jeans style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
