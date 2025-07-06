Perfect jeans for Summer/Fall 2025: Top styles worth your attention

Blue jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans remain a wardrobe essential no matter the season — and the right pair can easily carry you from sunny days to crisp autumn evenings. This summer and fall, a few standout styles are worth adding to your rotation.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

Top 4 jeans models for Summer and Fall of 2025

Dark blue jeans

Dark blue jeans are extremely popular this season. Any style will do; the most important thing is the color. They are suitable for summer and fall. They go well with light long-sleeved shirts, T-shirts, and tops. You can style them with almost anything. They are a wardrobe staple that everyone should have.

Dark blue jeans. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans

The most popular style this summer is wide-leg jeans. They won't lose their popularity in the fall, so you should take a closer look at them. Whether they're baggies, skaters, or palazzo, the model doesn't matter as long as the jeans are wide. Looks featuring them combine style and comfort.

Look with baggy jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight cut jeans

Straight cut jeans are a timeless classic for any season. Popular in the '90s, they have become fashionistas' favorites again for their versatility and practicality. Outfits featuring these pants are suitable for work and dinner with friends. The possibilities are endless, depending on how you style them.

Straight cut jeans. Photo from Instagram

"Dirty" jeans

One of the most eye-catching trends this summer has been jeans with a "dirty" effect — and they’re set to remain just as popular this fall. In fact, this style seems made for gloomy weather, when it’s rainy and damp outside. After all, puddles are no issue for intentionally "stained" denim. This bold model is perfect for those who love to experiment and aren’t afraid to stand out. Outfits featuring these jeans look truly stylish and statement-making.

"Dirty" jeans. Photo from Instagram

In the end, comfort is key when it comes to jeans for summer and fall. That’s the main trend fashion lovers are embracing — a natural look that effortlessly combines style and ease.

As we previously mentioned, trendy pants from the '70s are back in fashion.

We also discussed which pants became a real hit this summer and won the hearts of fashionistas.