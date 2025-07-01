Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion 70s jeans are back — and everyone's wearing them

70s jeans are back — and everyone's wearing them

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 July 2025 09:56
70s jeans celebs are wearing again — and so should you
Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Flared jeans are back in style, and it's not just a retro nod to the 70s, but a real gift for those who love freedom, lightness, and effortless style. Summer looks with these jeans are relaxed yet always impressive.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trendy item.

What are flared jeans, and why are they everywhere again?

These are jeans that flare out from the knee. Once worn by hippies and disco stars, today they are worn by influencers, stylists, and anyone who wants to look stylish without being overly pretentious.

It should be noted that modern fashion constantly looks to the past. And this is not just a trend, but a whole philosophy — to bring back what has been proven by time. Flares are not just about shape, but about mood. They give a feeling of lightness, space, and a touch of childhood from mum's photo albums.

Flared jeans are constantly coming back into fashion
Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Try wearing flared jeans at least once, and you'll understand why everyone loves them. No discomfort, complete freedom of movement, and at the same time, a slim, elongated silhouette. Especially if you add heels or platforms, your legs will seem endless.

Stylish and comfortable jeans for more than one season
Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Many brands make flared jeans from thick denim — the same kind that lasts for years. It's part of a big fashion idea: buy less, but buy better. So choose flared jeans — an item that has remained relevant for half a century, and that's no exaggeration.

What's more, flared jeans go with almost everything: cropped tops, loose shirts, leather jackets, sandals, or trainers. The main thing is balance. A more fitted top or one that accentuates the waist will create the ideal look.

We previously wrote about other items that have made a comeback from the 70s.

We also reported that wide jeans from the 2000s are also back in style.

fashion trends jeans style pants
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
