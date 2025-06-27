Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareFoodMoviesReal estateEurovisionWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Jeans trend 2025: stylish, comfy & not skinny

Jeans trend 2025: stylish, comfy & not skinny

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 13:48
The easiest jeans to style — no thinking needed
Jeans. Photo: Freepik
Key words Stylish looks with straight pants

Straight jeans are a case where fashion and comfort finally agree. They are at the peak of popularity this summer, but this is not just a seasonal whim. This pair will definitely stay with you in the autumn, because classics are always in style.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the different looks you can create with these jeans.

Advertisement

Stylish looks with straight pants

These jeans go with everything: if you want a casual look, go for it; if you want understated minimalism or a romantic mood, no problem. They work like magic: just put them on and you're instantly put-together and stylish.

The simplest but always accurate option is straight jeans plus a white top. This is suitable for coffee with a friend, an evening movie at the cinema, and even a date if you don't want to overthink it. Easy, relaxed, but very relevant.

A simple yet very stylish look
Jeans with a top. Photo from Instagram

If you want a more elegant look, combine jeans with an old money-style polo shirt for a stylish everyday look, whether you're going to work or taking a leisurely stroll through the city. Laconic, restrained, but tasteful.

A stylish look for every day
Elegant look. Photo from Instagram

The vest is another hero of the season, which goes best with straight jeans. Without exaggeration, it is no longer just a trend, but a wardrobe staple. Put it on and you're already stylish.

A vest and jeans are the ideal combination for summer
Vest and jeans. Photo from Instagram

And for those looking for something unusual, there is an option with a twist — straight jeans with a double belt. It adds character to even the simplest look. Paired with a basic long-sleeved shirt and a checked shirt, it creates a stylish, multi-layered look.

A comfortable yet very interesting look for summer
A multi-layered look. Photo from Instagram

Add mules and you're done: comfortable, fashionable, no fuss.

We previously wrote that wide jeans from the 2000s would be trendy this year.

We also reported on which black jeans are set to be the new hit of the season.

fashion trends jeans style year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information