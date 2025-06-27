The easiest jeans to style — no thinking needed

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Straight jeans are a case where fashion and comfort finally agree. They are at the peak of popularity this summer, but this is not just a seasonal whim. This pair will definitely stay with you in the autumn, because classics are always in style.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the different looks you can create with these jeans.

Advertisement

Stylish looks with straight pants

These jeans go with everything: if you want a casual look, go for it; if you want understated minimalism or a romantic mood, no problem. They work like magic: just put them on and you're instantly put-together and stylish.

The simplest but always accurate option is straight jeans plus a white top. This is suitable for coffee with a friend, an evening movie at the cinema, and even a date if you don't want to overthink it. Easy, relaxed, but very relevant.

Jeans with a top. Photo from Instagram

If you want a more elegant look, combine jeans with an old money-style polo shirt for a stylish everyday look, whether you're going to work or taking a leisurely stroll through the city. Laconic, restrained, but tasteful.

Elegant look. Photo from Instagram

The vest is another hero of the season, which goes best with straight jeans. Without exaggeration, it is no longer just a trend, but a wardrobe staple. Put it on and you're already stylish.

Vest and jeans. Photo from Instagram

And for those looking for something unusual, there is an option with a twist — straight jeans with a double belt. It adds character to even the simplest look. Paired with a basic long-sleeved shirt and a checked shirt, it creates a stylish, multi-layered look.

A multi-layered look. Photo from Instagram

Add mules and you're done: comfortable, fashionable, no fuss.

We previously wrote that wide jeans from the 2000s would be trendy this year.

We also reported on which black jeans are set to be the new hit of the season.