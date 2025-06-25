Victoria Beckham’s sparkly flared jeans are the trend to try

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

When it’s hard to tell what’s trending, the best thing you can do is look to those who set the trends — like renowned designer Victoria Beckham. Her style is always a precise blend of classic, refined, and bold. And this time, all eyes are on the jeans she’s chosen.

The jeans Victoria Beckham suggests for 2025

The designer was spotted in Paris wearing a stylish yet understated outfit: a red polo shirt, high-waisted flared jeans embellished with sparkles, and perfectly curated accessories. Oversized Bottega Veneta sunglasses and a burgundy Hermés Kelly bag with gold hardware completed the look.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Marc Piasecki

The outfit feels fresh, effortless, and luxurious — especially because of the jeans. At first glance, they seem simple. But the sparkle catches the sunlight and turns heads without being over the top. It’s the kind of detail that transforms something ordinary into a "wow" moment.

Beckham's look. Photo: Marc Piasecki

And the cut is a wardrobe gem. High-waisted flared jeans elongate the figure, pair well with everything from sneakers to heels, and easily mix with basic staples. The sparkly detailing taps into a trend that’s far from fleeting — shine in everyday wear has stayed in style for years.

So maybe it’s time to try denim with a twist — especially when it’s endorsed by fashion icons.

