Kendall's 2025 jeans trend — flattering on everyone

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Instagram/kendalljenner

The famous American model Kendall Jenner has proven time and again that your everyday look doesn't have to be complicated to be stylish. Her wardrobe contains items that most of us have. But the magic lies in how she combines them. It's no surprise that the model's street style looks so often inspire many girls.

Elle writes about it.

Advertisement

The ideal summer look from Kendall Jenner

Kendall recently proved once again that she has taste when she was spotted at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. She was wearing simple clothes: a white T-shirt, straight-cut blue jeans and a blue striped shirt — a very basic combo that is easy to replicate. But at the same time, it all looked extremely put together and on-trend.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Elle

And here's the secret — in the accessories. Instead of bright details, Kendall chose a calm palette: a Polo baseball cap to match her jeans, an elegant bag from The Row, and sophisticated rectangular glasses. And on her feet, you can see comfortable flip-flops. Simple, but tasteful.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Elle

If you want to repeat the look, there is no need to rush out and buy the same items. The main thing is to take the idea and adapt it to suit yourself. You can choose jeans with a different cut — for example, high-waisted or wide-leg. Replace the T-shirt with a top or bodysuit. And instead of flip-flops, wear heeled sandals or moccasins. Add a hat or earrings, and you've got a whole new look.

The point is not to copy. Style is not about exact repetition, but about playing with form. Look, get inspired, and create your own version — that's what real fashion is all about.

Earlier, we wrote about the pants Bella Hadid picked for summer.

Also, we shared the shoes Jennifer Lawrence suggests wearing this summer.