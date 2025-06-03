Bella Hadid loves these pants — get ready to see Capris everywhere this summer

Bella Hadid. Photo: Instagram/bellahadid

Capri pants are back in fashion, and this time they're here to stay. These pants are more than just a passing trend; they're a staple of the summer wardrobe. If they were once associated mainly with a sporty style, today designers and style icons like Bella Hadid prove that Capris can be elegant and daring, even for evening wear, Vogue writes.

Why should you buy Capris this Summer?

The versatility of Capris lies in their ability to adapt to different occasions. They can easily be combined with a classic jacket and high heels for work, or with a cropped top and sandals for a day out, as Bella Hadid does. They are equally well suited for walking around the city, going on vacation, or attending an informal event.

Advertisement

Bella Hadid. Photo: Gotham

Another undeniable advantage of Capris is that they are ideal for summer heat. Their length allows your legs to breathe, and their loose cut makes them comfortable even on the hottest days. Models made of linen, cotton, or stretchy fabric are especially advantageous — they're light and pleasant against the skin.

Capri pants. Photo from Instagram

If you're looking for something fresh, comfortable, and stylish, Capris might become your go-to outfit all summer long. The key is to not be afraid to experiment with different combinations. In 2025, Capris represent freedom, courage, and comfort.

As we mentioned earlier, 70s-style jeans will be in fashion this summer. The model with patch pockets is steadily gaining popularity.

We also discussed how to style baggy jeans. They will be a must-have this summer for those who want to follow the trends.