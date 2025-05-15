Jeans from the 70s that will make your look trendy this summer

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

If you still haven't decided which jeans to choose this summer, then pay attention to a model that is rapidly coming back into fashion. Jeans with patch pockets are back at the peak of popularity, and this is not just another trend — it's a real stylish comeback with character.

Why are these jeans so special?

Firstly, thanks to the patch pockets, these jeans create an interesting silhouette, adding volume where appropriate. They combine comfort, practicality, and that retro charm that is so appreciated nowadays. They have something of the 70s in them, but with a modern twist — laconic, linear, and very relevant.

Jeans with patch pockets. Photo from Instagram

These jeans can be easily combined with basic items: short tops, T-shirts, oversized shirts, or even minimalist bandeaus. They are perfect for both city walks and relaxed weekends. Light shades of denim are especially suitable for the summer season, adding lightness and ease to the look.

If you're a little bored with classic mom jeans and skinny jeans seem too tight, this model will be the perfect alternative. Comfortable, fashionable, and with character, they will fit into the wardrobe of anyone who appreciates comfort and style.

Light jeans. Photo from Instagram

Try adding them to your look and see how the overall impression changes. Jeans with patch pockets may be your new favorite this summer.

