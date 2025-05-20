Jennifer Lawrence impressed with her choice of shoes from the 2000s

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Freepik

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has once again reminded us why she is considered an icon of modern New York style. There's something about her that's difficult to fake: a sense of authenticity. She doesn't follow trends; she chooses things with character, just like herself, reports Vogue.

How did Lawrence manage to surprise us this time?

Recently, the actress was spotted on the streets of the city sporting an unexpected look. Instead of her usual sneakers, she wore red mesh flip-flops adorned with beaded embroidery. These shoes immediately bring you back to the 2000s, when similar flip-flops could be found in every store at an affordable price. Now, however, they are not just shoes from the past, but a stylish accent that sets the mood.

Advertisement

Jennifer paired these flip-flops with a light pullover, wide-leg pants, and a classic baseball cap. She looked casual yet put together. Of course, she also wore large, almost movie-star-like glasses. The whole outfit looks effortless, but everything came together perfectly.

Interestingly, Lawrence usually prefers sneakers. She is often seen wearing Adidas Sambas or Puma Speedcats — comfortable and practical, just what you need for everyday wear. But even when she chooses comfort, she looks stylish.

Trendy flip flops. Photo: Mango

She's now opting for red flip-flops, which are more elegant than sneakers yet still comfortable. It's the true New York way: achieving balance without sacrificing comfort or style. This seems to be Jennifer's secret. She doesn't try to be someone else; she just lives her life beautifully.

Earlier, we wrote about the best shoes without heels that are not only stylish but also comfortable.

We also reported on the Granny sneakers that captured the hearts of fashionistas in 2025.