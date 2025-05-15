"Granny" sneakers — convenience that has become fashionable

A girl in sneakers. Photo: Freepik

It seems that to look stylish this spring, you should look in your grandmother's closet. And no, this is not a joke. Fashionable sneakers of 2025 seem to have passed through time, but at the same time, they have a fresh vibe that goes well with everything from dresses to wide jeans.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

The sneakers that took everyone by storm

White sneakers on a light platform

These are the kind of sneakers that can be worn with anything, from business suits to casual looks. A little platform adds height, and the classic shape makes them timeless. If you're looking for something stylish and comfortable, pay attention to models from adidas or McQueen.

White sneakers. Photo: Vogue

Sneakers like for mountain walks

The hiking style has become a favorite not only among tourists. Now it's a fashion move. These sneakers are bright, a little rough, but mega comfortable. Ideal for adding zest to even a boring look.

The hiking style. Photo: Vogue

Colorful sneakers with Velcro fastenings

It seems to be a return to childhood, but in the best possible way. Colorful models with Velcro are worn by celebrities and bloggers, although they look daring. In particular, Veja and Asics have something to show in this category.

Colorful sneakers. Photo: Vogue

Chunky sneakers — chunky and fashionable

If you want real retro, this is the place to go. Massive soles, shapes from the 80s, and a little bit of audacity. This is what the New Balance 327 is all about. They look great in combination with oversized items or bright colors.

Chunky sneakers. Photo: Vogue

The legendary white Superga

Minimalism that never gets boring. They are comfortable, simple, but have the same charm that fashionistas love them for. They are best worn with summer dresses or soft trousers.

White Superga. Photo: Vogue

As you can see, sometimes it's enough to remember what was once worn by those who have always known what comfort is. These sneakers are direct proof that style is ageless.

Earlier, we wrote about the best shoes without heels that are not only stylish but also comfortable.

We also reported on the new model of sneakers from New Balance.