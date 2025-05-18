Loafers are back — Outfit ideas for Summer 2025

Yellow loafers. Photo: Freepik

Loafers will be trendy again this summer. However, they are no longer just classic shoes. They can be worn with delicate dresses or skirts, as well as jeans or sweatpants. Their practicality attracts the attention of fashionistas.

Novyny.LIVE shares outfit ideas with loafers.

How to Style Loafers This Summer

Loafers have long been an essential part of any wardrobe. They are popular because they are basic and practical. You can pair them with classic dresses or skirts. This look is perfect for summer and can be worn on a romantic date or to work.

Loafers combined with a delicate skirt. Photo from Instagram

Loafers and a long skirt. Photo from Instagram

Loafers are an essential shoe for an active lifestyle, especially for hiking. They are comfortable and look great with jeans. In particular, they look great with wide-leg jeans, which will be all the rage this summer.

Loafers with jeans. Photo from Instagram

Loafers are also ideal for a sporty look. They can be safely paired with pants of the same style. They are an ideal option in the summer when sneakers are not always comfortable.

Loafers with sweatpants and a shirt. Photo from Instagram

Loafers will add spontaneity and style to any look. Every fashionista who follows trends should have a pair of these shoes this summer.

