How to dress like the Olsen twins this summer — outfit ideas for 2025

The Olsen twins. Photo: screenshot

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don't blindly follow fashion trends. They have long cultivated their own unique style, which is restrained and comfortable yet always elegant — even the simplest things look like something from a luxury brand's lookbook.

Vogue shares outfit ideas inspired by sisters for summer.

Advertisement

What is their secret? The right approach to basics. No flashy colors, complicated silhouettes, or excessive décor. Only simplicity, quality, and balance. Accessories can also make an image 'expensive' without any extra effort.

The Olsen sisters' looks are definitely worth trying this summer

A white shirt with jeans

They like plain cotton shirts, straight or skinny jeans, and ballet flats or mules. Everything looks as simple as possible yet expensive. The colors are calm: white, beige, and gray. This style is ideal for those who don't want to change clothes five times a day.

Outfits by Olsen twins. Photo: Vogue

Oversized shirt and linen pants

If you need to go out in the heat, this outfit is a lifesaver. Wear a loose-fitting shirt and wide-leg linen pants with minimal makeup, and you'll look like the star of a street-style newsreel.

Oversized shirt and linen pants. Photo: Vogue

Minimalist yet eye-catching accessories

The sisters always wear simple clothes, but they love accessories. They wear large bracelets, solid necklaces, neat short handle bags, and dark glasses. They don't stand out, but they make it clear that this look was put together with care.

Minimalist but catchy accessories. Photo: Vogue

Total white —a win-win in the summer

The Olsen love white. It's not surprising — linen suits, long white dresses, and shirts with white pants all look incredibly fresh. The key is to choose textured fabrics so you don't look like you're wearing a uniform.

Total white look. Photo: Vogue

Massive glasses as the finishing touch

No photo is complete without them. They are large and black with rough frames.

Massive glasses. Photo: Vogue

They exude confidence and mystery, instantly elevating your image.

Earlier, we wrote about the pants Bella Hadid picked for summer.

Also, we shared the shoes Jennifer Lawrence suggests wearing this summer.