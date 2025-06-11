Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionExclusiveWar 2024SportMoviesHome and GardenWar economyReal estateArmyWarTechnologyNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Recipes
Fashion
Psychology
Home and Garden
Movies
Travel
Sport
Technology
Healthcare
Army
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Inspired by The Olsen — Summer 2025 outfit ideas

Inspired by The Olsen — Summer 2025 outfit ideas

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 June 2025 14:35
How to dress like the Olsen twins this summer — outfit ideas for 2025
The Olsen twins. Photo: screenshot
Ключові моменти The Olsen sisters' looks are definitely worth trying this summer

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don't blindly follow fashion trends. They have long cultivated their own unique style, which is restrained and comfortable yet always elegant — even the simplest things look like something from a luxury brand's lookbook.

Vogue shares outfit ideas inspired by sisters for summer.

Advertisement

What is their secret? The right approach to basics. No flashy colors, complicated silhouettes, or excessive décor. Only simplicity, quality, and balance. Accessories can also make an image 'expensive' without any extra effort.

The Olsen sisters' looks are definitely worth trying this summer

A white shirt with jeans

They like plain cotton shirts, straight or skinny jeans, and ballet flats or mules. Everything looks as simple as possible yet expensive. The colors are calm: white, beige, and gray. This style is ideal for those who don't want to change clothes five times a day.

A cotton shirt with jeans is always the perfect combination
Outfits by Olsen twins. Photo: Vogue

Oversized shirt and linen pants

If you need to go out in the heat, this outfit is a lifesaver. Wear a loose-fitting shirt and wide-leg linen pants with minimal makeup, and you'll look like the star of a street-style newsreel.

Linen clothes are always a good choice for summer
Oversized shirt and linen pants. Photo: Vogue

Minimalist yet eye-catching accessories

The sisters always wear simple clothes, but they love accessories. They wear large bracelets, solid necklaces, neat short handle bags, and dark glasses. They don't stand out, but they make it clear that this look was put together with care.

Accessories will complement any look
Minimalist but catchy accessories. Photo: Vogue

Total white —a win-win in the summer

The Olsen love white. It's not surprising — linen suits, long white dresses, and shirts with white pants all look incredibly fresh. The key is to choose textured fabrics so you don't look like you're wearing a uniform.

White color in clothes has a noble look
Total white look. Photo: Vogue

Massive glasses as the finishing touch

No photo is complete without them. They are large and black with rough frames.

No summer can do without glasses
Massive glasses. Photo: Vogue

They exude confidence and mystery, instantly elevating your image.

Earlier, we wrote about the pants Bella Hadid picked for summer.

Also, we shared the shoes Jennifer Lawrence suggests wearing this summer.

summer fashion celebrities clothes style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information