Aniston's summer look from the 2000s is back in trend — the successful combination

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: video screenshot

In the 2000s, everyone was going crazy for glitter: tops made of foil, jeans below the waist, lots of chains, rhinestones, and a bit of chaos in every look. But among this fashion carnival, there was one star who did not succumb to this bright trend — Jennifer Aniston.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

You must admit that 2004 was Jennifer's finest hour. Her photos were everywhere — on the covers, in news reports, and on the streets. And in every shot, she looked not only stylish but also relevant, even against the backdrop of the present. As if time had not touched her. The secret is in simplicity. Jennifer knew the right amount of moderation, she didn't change into a new person every season. She remained herself — confident, calm, and tasteful.

Which look of Jennifer Aniston is worth repeating this summer

Her favorite "look" consisted of mid-rise jeans that seem to hug the figure, a simple top or T-shirt in basic colors — white, grey, beige — and classic black flats. Nothing extra, no challenge. But each item fit her ideally. Not from the mass market — it shows. Jennifer knows how to invest in her wardrobe. She didn't buy clothes "for one season", she was building the look that would not go out of fashion.

Aniston's stylish look. Photo: Vogue

And what's interesting is that her style is now at the peak of popularity again. In 2025, the same black flip-flops became a summer hit, and a white T-shirt in the style of the 90s became a wardrobe staple. Look at the collections of The Row, Toteme, or Khaite — all of these echo her minimalism: jeans without unnecessary details, knitted dresses, simple bodysuits. It's as if the world has realised again: you don't have to shout to be noticed.

Actress Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Vogue

Aniston's style is not about the wow effect. It's about a sense of proportion. About inner confidence. About "quiet luxury" without pathos. She did not try to be more fashionable than everyone else — she just knew what suited her. And that is why today, two decades later, her looks look as appropriate as they did then. At a time when everyone is tired of the fashion noise, Jennifer's style is about calmness. It's the ideal summer look: comfortable jeans, your favorite top, and a pair of shoes that you want to wear all summer long.

Earlier, we wrote about the shoes Jennifer Lawrence suggests wearing this summer.

We also reported on the trendy hairstyle of nowadays that has been back in fashion since 2000.