Back in style: 2000s jeans and what to wear them with

The fashionable 2000s are back, and this time for good. Wide jeans, once worn by all the stars on the red carpet, are once again the favorites of trendsetters. But there is one important nuance: now they are worn with sandals instead of trainers. It is this combination — baggy jeans and sandals — that makes even the simplest look more "grown-up", sophisticated, and glamorous.

This summer, wide jeans can be seen on the streets of London, Paris, and Milan. Designers Loewe, Gucci, and Stella McCartney didn't just mention them — they made them the basis of their collections. And we certainly don't mind, because they are easy and comfortable to wear. The main thing is to know what to combine them with.

Ideas for looks with branded jeans that are sure to work

Light printed jeans and sandals with thin straps

Lightweight patterned jeans, open-toe sandals with thin straps, a tweed jacket, and a small bandeau top are the ideal combination. This look seems to have come straight out of old photos of Lopez or Logan — a little daring, but very stylish. Ideal for a summer party on the terrace.

Light jeans. Photo: Vogue

Grey jeans and fashionable tango-style sandals

Grey jeans may seem simple, but paired with minimalist sandals, they look very urban. Add a strapless top, and you have a look that is ideal for both an exhibition and a cocktail party. Understated, but with character.

Grey jeans. Photo: Vogue

Ripped jeans and silver heeled sandals

Effortless chic for those who miss the aesthetics of Tumblr. Silver sandals add a "wow" effect, while distressed jeans balance out the shine.

Ripped jeans. Photo: Vogue

If you add a top with sequins or stones, you will get not just a street look, but a real alternative to a little black dress.

