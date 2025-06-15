Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionTechnologyWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion The hottest pants color of the Summer 2025 — perfect base

The hottest pants color of the Summer 2025 — perfect base

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 June 2025 18:12
Versatile pants for summer — Butter yellow pants is always a good choice
Blue pants. Photo: Freepik
Ключові моменти Trendy Pants for Summer 2025

The summer heat inspires delicate colors and light silhouettes. This season, butter yellow pants are trending. This color is a real summer hit. Any wardrobe item in this color looks elegant and rich.

Novyny.LIVE has more information.

Advertisement

Trendy Pants for Summer 2025

Butter yellow pants are winning over fashionistas this season. The style doesn't matter: jeans, palazzo, or aladdin — this shade makes anything special.

Trendy color of summer 2025 pants
Outfits in trendy colors. Photo from Instagram

Butter yellow is a great alternative to boring beige or light-colored jeans. This shade adds tenderness, elegance, and freshness to an outfit. Designers offer a variety of bottoms in this trendy color.

Trendy color of summer 2025 pants
Pants in butter yellow color. Photo from Instagram

Any pair of pants in a butter yellow shade will be the perfect addition to your basic summer wardrobe. These pants go with everything because the shade of yellow can be combined with both bright and subdued colors.

Trendy color of summer 2025 pants
Suit is in butter yellow. Photo from Instagram

Butter yellow is the perfect blank canvas:  you can create completely different outfits with the same pair of pants.

We previously wrote about which shoes are perfect for palazzo pants. They are a successful combination.

We also discussed which styles of jeans will be fashionable this summer. Every fashionista should own a pair.

fashion trends style color pants
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information