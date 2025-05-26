Jeans that are always in demand — Trendy jeans models for Summer 2025

A woman in a T-shirt and jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are always useful. No matter the weather — rain, heat, or snow — they go with almost everything. In the winter, you can wear them with a bulky sweater; in the summer, you can wear them with a light blouse or your favorite top. The best part is that one good pair of jeans can be the basis for a dozen stylish looks for any occasion.

Trendy jeans models in 2025

If you have several pairs, a whole new world of fashion experimentation opens up. That's why you should pay attention to various cool options that have long won the hearts of trendsetters this summer.

First up: classic straight-leg jeans — a timeless wardrobe staple. They come in a variety of shades to suit any style. Light blue is perfect for soft spring looks with pastels; white creates a delicate pairing with shirts or blazers; black offers understated elegance; and navy brings a slightly more formal, yet effortlessly stylish vibe.

Straight-leg jeans. Photo from Instagram

Next are the models that will change your silhouette. Take, for example, horseshoe jeans, which are wide on the sides and resemble an inverted shackle. There are also extra-long ones that almost touch the ground and visually add height. There are also cropped jeans that reveal your ankles and look great with spring ballet flats or sneakers.

Trendy jeans color. Photo from Instagram

And let's not forget about high-waisted jeans, which emphasize the waist and flatter the figure. The trend now is for playful, relaxed-looking jeans with lapels.

High-waisted jeans. Photo from Instagram

Finally, baggy jeans. They're comfortable and convenient, and they make you look like you just left a fashion show. They're perfect for coffee with a friend or a party.

