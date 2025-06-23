Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyReal estateEconomyInvestmentsArmyMoviesRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Healthcare
Investments
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Ultra-slim black jeans are the must-have trend for 2025 fashion

Ultra-slim black jeans are the must-have trend for 2025 fashion

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 June 2025 09:35
Jeans that are suddenly back in fashion — they're the only ones to wear this summer
Black jeans. Photo: freepik
Key words Why do these jeans seem to be made for summer?

Black skinny jeans are a fashion staple that never goes out of style. Some people adore them, while others criticize them. But they always make a comeback as soon as it gets a little warmer outside. This summer is their time again.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Advertisement

Why do these jeans seem to be made for summer?

You may not have worn them in a while. Everyone was talking about wide, torn, cropped, or "mom" versions. But black skinny jeans have something others lack: they go with almost everything and everyone. No matter your height or body type, these jeans can accentuate your best features.

Black skinnies are back with us
Black skinny jeans in an office look. Photo from Instagram

They pair effortlessly with a sleek black ensemble — think a fitted top and statement shoes — but work just as well with bold pieces like a vibrant sweater or a colorful jacket. Whether you're heading out for an evening stroll, a day at the office, or a casual coffee date with friends, these looks come together with zero fuss.

Jeans that make almost everything look stylish
A summer look. Photo from Instagram

Their versatility is what makes them irreplaceable. They transcend age and fashion trends. They're like a basic T-shirt in that everything goes with them. In black, skinny jeans visually slim you down, elongate your silhouette, and boost your confidence.

This summer, it's time to remember why we love them so much. Not because of trends, but because they help you look simple and stylish at the same time. If you haven't worn them in a while, try them again. You might fall in love with them all over again.

Earlier, we wrote about which pants will be the perfect base for your wardrobe in 2025.

We also discussed how to make trendy white jeans stand out in your outfit.

fashion trends jeans style year 2025
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information