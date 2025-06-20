This dress instantly turns heads — all thanks to a perfect slit

Woman wearing a dress. Photo: Freepik

This summer, dresses with slits have become all the rage — they are no longer just for red carpet. The Spring-Summer 2025 fashion shows demonstrate that a dress with a slit can be comfortable, bold, delicate, or romantic — it all depends on how it is presented.

Vogue told us more about this dress.

Advertisement

The hottest dress of the Summer 2025

Designers are no longer afraid to experiment. For example, Christopher Esber's dresses look like sculptures with asymmetrical designs, cutouts, soft drapery, weaving, and sometimes even shiny metal elements. At the same time, they are so light and natural that you want to wear them every day. Imagine a khaki maxi dress with a high slit. It looks great with simple flip-flops and elegant mules.

Christoper Esber. Photo: The Icon

Zheng brand did not stand aside, either. Its dress with a deep slit and open back embodies summer fashion. There is nothing superfluous; just smooth lines and accents on the most attractive body parts. It's ideal for a date or a walk by the sea when you want to look light yet impressive.

Zheng. Photo: Vogue

Stella McCartney presents soft yet intentional silhouettes, featuring asymmetry and geometric cutouts that reveal just the right amount of skin. Gucci, by contrast, explores the tension between timeless black-and-white elegance and a bold, contemporary take on sensuality. The result is a refined balance of restraint and provocation.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Vogue

Pastel dresses with slits are the most impressive this summer. Lavender, peach, and pale blue look irresistible against tanned skin. They look especially stunning when the dress is off-the-shoulder, light, and flowy.

Earlier, we wrote about dresses that have already left trends this summer.

We also reported on the 80s dress that everyone is wearing again.