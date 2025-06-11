The 80s polka dot dress that's ideal for summer

A girl is in an elegant dress. Photo: Freepik

This summer, polka dots are officially back, and not just as a print, but as a mood. Polka dot dresses have taken over the streets, TikTok and Instagram bows, and seem to have become the very item you want to wear every day again. But it's no longer about cute femininity in the style of a "girl from a romantic movie". Today's polka dots are about character, confidence, and a little bit of retro that we all love so much.

The dress that will be a hit this summer

Black and white polka dots are in the spotlight for a reason. After Mia Goth wore a sheer polka dot skirt at the Miu Miu show, fashion seemed to remember how much we all missed this graphic. And now peas are on Dries Van Noten maxi dresses, playful Moschino minis, and light variations by Valentino. Balenciaga, Acne Studios, and half a dozen other big names have even included it in their collections.

In short, the polka dot dress works. It doesn't require much effort, but it always looks stylish. The most favorite format right now is a midi dress made of black silk or cotton with white specks. It is worn with ballet flats or sneakers, a minimalist bag, large glasses, and perhaps a sweater tied around the shoulders. Or a good old denim jacket.

Interestingly, this fashion is not only from the catwalks — it is also supported by those who dictate style to millions. Kate Middleton regularly appears in polka dots, and Dua Lipa recently chose a polka dot dress from Valentino. At the same time, queries such as "midi polka dot dress" are already breaking records on Google, and that says a lot.

In 2025, polka dots are no longer "like my mother's when she was young", but "like a fashionable girl who knows what she wants". It has moved out of the category of a nostalgic print and has become something that emphasizes style, not just decoration.

