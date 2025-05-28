Summer viral dresses — 5 trends from Europe

A woman in a beautiful dress. Photo: Freepik

Summer without a dress is like the sea without the sun. This timeless piece becomes essential in the heat — light, comfortable, feminine, and always refreshing. If you're wondering what to wear this season, take a cue from the most stylish girls. These trending dresses each bring their own unique mood and charm.

Who What Wear writes about it.

Advertisement

What styles and colors to wear in Summer 2025

Rust-colored maxi dress

It's not just a dress — it's the mood of the Mediterranean. This shade is reminiscent of warm sand, and if you add brown suede flip-flops, the look is ready. It looks like you just stepped off a glossy cover instead of the beach.

Brown dress. Photo from Instagram

White long dress

It's simple yet luxurious; its beauty lies in its minimalism. Add chunky sandals or sporty slides, and you'll achieve the effortless chic look that fashionistas crave.

White long dress. Photo from Instagram

Black dress

Are you used to waiting until fall to wear black? It's a mistake. This dress looks unexpectedly stylish on a hot day. Especially when paired with minimalist black sandals. The key is a lightweight fabric and a loose fit.

Black dress. Photo from Instagram

Dress with ruffles or print

Such dresses are decorations in and of themselves. You don't need bulky bags or a lot of jewelry. All you need are some simple sandals, and you're ready for a stroll through the city or a romantic dinner.

Dress with ruffles. Photo from Instagram

Floral dress

This classic will never get old. Floral motifs evoke the spirit of summer, whether you're in a field or a garden. To avoid going overboard, opt for simple flip-flops or Birkenstocks.

Floral dress. Photo from Instagram

A dress is more than just clothing — it's about your mood, confidence, and freedom. The right shoes will only accentuate this magic. Feel free to try on summer looks and make this the most stylish summer yet.

Earlier we wrote about which dresses are coming back into fashion from the 1990s.

We also reported which dress hasn't lost its relevance for many years.