One dress, every occasion — your summer wardrobe hero

Summer is not just a time of warmth, it is a state of mind. And the main thing you want during these months is simplicity in everything. For example, a light dress. And we're not talking about something with ruffles or sparkles, but the most basic — a tank top dress. It can be easily imagined on the catwalk, on the coast, in the office, and even on an evening walk. Because the main secret is minimalism.

Trendy dress for this summer

A T-shirt dress is like a white T-shirt, but even more comfortable. Straight or slightly fitted cut, soft knitwear, mini, midi, or maxi length, thin or wide straps. It fits ideally and, if necessary, hides what you don't want to emphasize. Its trick is not to put pressure on the style, but rather to be a blank canvas on which you can paint a new mood every day.

If you want to emphasize the waist, choose a tight fit. If you want more freedom, choose a loose fit. The most successful colors of these dresses are neutral: black, white, grey, beige. But soft pastels like mint or sky are also ideal for summer.

And if you want a drive, then deep red or electric blue will definitely not go unnoticed. But you can leave prints for another time: it is the monochrome that gives the effect of a put-together and stylish look.

What to wear this dress with

Well, with almost everything. Sandals, ballet flats, and flip flops go well with a tank dress. A mule is perfect if you want to be sophisticated, and a jacket or linen shirt on top and you are ready for the office or dinner on the terrace. Successful accessories for this dress: a wicker bag, bracelets, coral in the form of shells..

In a word, a tank top dress is the very thing that becomes a lifesaver in summer. Simple but not boring. Comfortable but effective. And most importantly, it does not oblige, but inspires.

