Bubble dress from the 80s and 90s — the dress that will impress everyone in 2025

This spring, fashion runways embraced lightness, airiness, and a spirit of freedom. Designers seemed to agree: in a world that's often too heavy, we crave simplicity. The result? Collections filled with chiffon, sheer fabrics, flowing silhouettes, and draped designs that gently skim the body, Elle reports.

The dress that will impress everyone in 2025

Among all these trends, one particularly romantic trend stands out: bubble dresses. Their silhouettes resemble light clouds or soap bubbles, as if they were made to fly in your dreams.

Ferragamo SS25. Photo: Elle

Although these dresses may seem new, they were actually popular in the '80s and '90s. Remember Princess Diana’s iconic look at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival? Her striped bubble dress, paired with a jacket, stole the spotlight and left the audience breathless. That unforgettable ensemble set a trend — similar styles soon became red carpet and movie staples.

This spring, bubble dresses are making a comeback. Some designers are betting on minis, like JW Anderson. Others are betting on luxurious, long, strapless dresses, like Ferragamo. Others are fascinated by airy trains, like Chloé.

Chloe SS25. Photo: Elle

Don't assume that these dresses are only flattering for certain body types. Nowadays, there are so many variations that you can choose an A-line silhouette like Marc Jacobs', try low-waisted options like Alaïa's, or experiment with stricter shapes and bubble volumes like Carven did.

